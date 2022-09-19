Sunny, Dry, Very Hot Week of Weather Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

Our Monday will be a sunny and hot one with highs returning to the low 90s this afternoon. For the next several days, an upper ridge to the west builds in over the region, meaning temperatures will be noticeably hotter the rest of this week. Tuesday through Thursday, expect a mainly sunny sky with highs in the mid to perhaps upper 90s. A dry cool front will begin to move through the area late Thursday night that will usher in slightly cooler temperatures and a drier airmass across the area for Friday and the weekend. Friday’s highs will be closer to 90°.

WEEKEND WEATHER: While it will continue to be very warm to hot during the afternoon hours across the area for the weekend, the good news is that humidity values will be low with dewpoints in the 50s. We can expect sunny skies both days with highs in the upper 80s. Sunday afternoon, we could have a few showers develop, but these will be few and far between, if any. Some slightly better rain chances look possible early next week. Until then, the long dry spell continues.

HURRICANE FIONA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Fiona was located near latitude 18.5 North, longitude 68.6 West. Fiona is moving toward the northwest near 8 mph. This general motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday and the north on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will move over the eastern portion of the Dominican Republic this morning and emerge over the southwestern Atlantic this afternoon. The center is forecast to pass near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos on Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is expected during the next few days after the hurricane emerges over the southwestern Atlantic, and Fiona is forecast to become a major hurricane by Wednesday. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. The Punta Cana International Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 58 mph and a gust of 78 mph. The estimated minimum central pressure is 977 mb (28.85 inches).

There is one other tropical wave of concern in the Central Atlantic, but it will not be a threat to any land.

Have a great day!!!

Ryan