Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning.

Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School.

Police say the child is a boy but have not said whether he is a student at either school or released his age.

He was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. The driver wasn’t hurt.

Police have released no other information.