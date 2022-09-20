Mainly Sunny, Mainly Dry, But Hot Through Thursday

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was mainly sunny. Although, a small disturbance was located along the central Georgia and Alabama state line at midday. The disturbance was moving south, resulting in increased clouds and perhaps a few raindrops in west-central Alabama. This area continues south during the afternoon. Although, the sky remains mostly sunny on average for the rest of the day. Temperatures reach the mid 90s in many locations during the afternoon.

Temperatures cool into the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly clear sky Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday remain mostly sunny but hot, with widespread mid-90° afternoon heat. The pattern changes late Thursday as a cool, dry front pushes through Alabama. Temperatures cool into the 60s with a clear sky Thursday night. Temperatures remain near-normal Friday afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s and a mostly sunny.

Friday evening remains dry with gradually falling temperatures, so the forecast looks very nice for high school football games again. Friday night lows settle in the mid 60s. Temperatures remain near-normal Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Saturday looks mostly sunny and dry. Clouds may increase late Sunday, with isolated to scattered showers possible by the evening.

A low rain chance continues Sunday night into Monday as a cold front pushes into and through Alabama. We are likely on the cool, dry side of the front next Tuesday. Temperatures likely remain in the 80s Tuesday afternoon. Low temperatures may fall to near 60° Monday and Tuesday night.