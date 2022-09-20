Millbrook Residents Fighting Back Against Vandalism

by Teresa Lawson

People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood in Millbrook say they’re fed up with a rash of property vandalism.

They say it seems to occur before and after school hours, particularly near Sharon Lane. They say vandalism has been an ongoing issue for nearly two years.

They say the vandalism ranges anywhere from bricks thrown through windows to knocked down mail boxes, even some cases of home invasion.

They believe it’s being carried out by a group of ten or so unsupervised minors.

Residents hope Millbrook police will help them form a Neighborhood Watch that will deter future property damage.

Millbrook Chief of Police P.K. Johnson says he is aware of the vandalism claims and will be provide as much help and assistance as he can. The residents met with city leaders Monday night.