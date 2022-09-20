Montgomery Kiwanis Club Announces Its Trooper of Year for 2022

by Alabama News Network Staff

Members of the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery are recognizing Sr. Trooper TerMarlon Blair of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division as the club’s Trooper of the Year 2022.

Gov. Kay Ivey served as the club’s keynote speaker at the award luncheon on Tuesday, with ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor among the guests.

“Sr. Trooper Blair certainly is deserving of this recognition,” Taylor said.

“It is an honor for us to serve with someone who is consistently a top performer in enforcement activity for Highway Patrol’s Montgomery Post and daily demonstrates the skills and abilities of a true leader. TerMarlon regularly meets the goals he establishes for himself, but he often exceeds them. It is truly a pleasure to witness an ALEA Trooper with such drive and strong work ethic be honored in such a way.”

A Montgomery native, Sr. Trooper Blair served in the United States Marine Corps and worked with the Alabama Department of Corrections prior to becoming an ALEA Trooper five years ago. During his time at ALEA’s Training Center in Selma, he was named Class 2017-B president and received the Commander’s Award.

During his 5+ years as an ALEA Trooper, he has applied for extra duties as Field Training Officer, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Inspector, Traffic Homicide Investigator, Physical Training Specialist, Honor Guard member and Cultural Analysis Improvement Team member.

So far in 2022, he has investigated 47 traffic crashes, conducted 10,500 enforcement actions, made 12 DUI arrests in conjunction with 10 misdemeanor and felony arrests.