Pay It Forward: Dawn Green of Wetumpka

by Ellis Eskew

Dawn Green was nominated by the women who serve with her at Isaiah 58 Ministry.

They say she goes above and beyond to help those in need.

Dawn Green is the coordinator of the Isaiah 58 Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka.

The ministry provides clothing and hygiene items for women as they are released from Tutwiler Prison or going through a crisis in life.

“When they leave they get a $10 debit card and a men’s pair of dickie pants and a men’s golf shirt and that’s what they leave with. And a lot of them do not have family to help them and so we pack a suitcase just as if they were still going on a trip. They’ll get several outfits they’ll get hygiene products, shoes, pajamas, everything they are going to need that they can have changes of clothes for at least a week,” said Green.

The ladies who help Green, nominated her for her selfless heart.

“Dawn will go above and beyond what she needs to do. She will pay for things out of her own pocket, and she will go out into the community and talk to other churches just to make this a successful thing. And she is just a really special person,” said Paula Garrett.

We asked her why she spends so much time, effort, and money on these women who much of society does not think about.

“The Lord has blessed me and He saved me out of a bad situation in my youth. I could’ve been sitting right in those prisons with those ladies, and I know it every day. So he is giving me a heart to be able to help them to start over and to know that God loves them,” said Green.