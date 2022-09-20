Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.

Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Police say 23-year-old Perez Pickett died after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at about 7:28PM on Sunday, September 4. Police say the driver did not stop.

Last week, police released surveillance photos of the vehicle they believed was involved in the case.

Police say a witness on the scene had provided a description of the vehicle and said the driver continued north on Gin Shop Hill Rd. in the direction of 4th Street after hitting Pickett.

Police Chief Mark Thompson says a lot of false information has been spread on social media about the case. He says information will be released through traditional media outlets and not over social media.

If you have information about where Marshall can be found, call the Prattville Police Department at (334) 595-0208 or the Secret Witness line at (334) 595-0259.