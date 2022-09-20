SEASON PREMIERE WEDS: Abbott Elementary-“Development Day”

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY - ÒDevelopment DayÓ Ð The teachers are back at Willard R. Abbott Public School for development week, a time to prepare for the upcoming year before the studentsÕ first day of school. Post-breakup, Janine is determined to start the year off right and leave her problems at home. With this new outlook, she takes on organizing the faculty mixer and announces a special celebrity surprise she planned for the kidsÕ first day. Meanwhile, Ava runs a side hustle out of the school parking lot and Gregory, now a full-time teacher, is in over his head with the curriculum when season two of ÒAbbott ElementaryÓ premieres WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (ABC/Gilles Mingasson) RANDALL EINHORN (DIRECTOR), SHERYL LEE RALPH