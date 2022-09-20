Summer Continues In Full Force

by Shane Butler

Summer heat continues to build over us and it’s holding on through Thursday. That means we will feel mid to upper 90 degree heat for a few more days. High pressure remains the dominate weather feature maintaining this hot and dry pattern. A frontal boundary will slide into the state late Thursday into early Friday. It’s a dry front, so we don’t expect any measurable precipitation to pass through here. The air behind the front is dry and milder. You will notice a temperature difference Friday and Saturday. Friday afternoon highs will drop back into the mid 80s. Saturday mornings temps will start out in the lower 60s. We have another front making a run at us Sunday. This boundary will tap into enough moisture to give us a chance for showers and a few storms Sunday afternoon. The front pushes through and we’re back into dry and milder air Tuesday. Once again, temps will drop and we’re expecting a few mornings with upper 50s to lower 60s for lows. At this point, we see dry condtions through Wednesday but a potential tropical system could change that. Model data agrees on something in the gulf early next week. It’s way too early for any details but certainly it has our attention. Stay tuned for updates.