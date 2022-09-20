UPDATE: One of Two Escapees from Alexander City Facility Recaptured

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says one of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured.

Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured Monday evening by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He surrendered without incident.

He had escaped Saturday morning. Warren is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2005 robbery conviction in St. Clair County.

A second escapee from the same facility in Alexander City on Saturday morning is still on the run. Richard Mordecai was being held on a 15-year sentence for burglary in Pickens County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

Mordecai is 48 years old, 5’10” and 185 pounds.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement agency, the facility from which the inmate escaped or call the Alabama Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.