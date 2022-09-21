Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality

by Teresa Lawson

The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.

Pedestrian hit and run incidents are on the rise with several incidents in the river region this month. The first occurring in Prattville on September 4th taking the life of 23 year old Perez Picket. The latest in Montgomery on September 10th taking the life of Demetrius Williams. Now, Demetrius’ family is coming forward to share his story. In hopes that the community can help them find answers.

We’ve reached out to the Montgomery Police Department several times over the past two days for a statement concerning pedestrian safety in the city but are unable to get a statement at this time.