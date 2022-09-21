Opelika Police Arrest 12-Year-Old after Threats Made to Middle School

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opelika police say they have charged a 12-year-old with making threats to Opelika Middle School.

Police say threats were posted on social media yesterday and again today. Those threats forced the evacuation of the school as dogs were brought in to sniff out any possible explosives. The school was cleared of any danger.

Police say the juvenile was arrested today on two charges of terroristic threats, one for each incident. The case will be presented to Juvenile Court.

Police say this case is still under investigation and additional charges are pending.

If you have any information, call the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665.