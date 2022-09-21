Record Heat Possible On The First Day Of Fall

by Shane Butler

Summer heat remains rather strong as we head into the start of fall Thursday. We expect afternoon temps to be around the record high of 97 degrees. A frontal boundary will enter and pass through the state throughout the day. Moisture is limited but I’m thinking a few stray showers can’t be ruled out. Drier air will spill into the state behind th front Thursday night into Friday. This will set the stage for milder conditions to prevail Friday and Saturday. Another frontal system will move into the state Sunday. Showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are possible with this frontal passage. Another surge of dry and milder air moves in behind this boundary. We see some really nice conditions in store for Monday into Wednesday. The only thing that could mess up some really nice fall conditions would be a potential tropical system in the gulf. Model data is showing that’s a real possibility. It’s a wait and see at this point but stay tuned for updates.