Summer Heat Through Thursday, A Fall-Feel Friday

by Ben Lang

Wednesday morning was mainly sunny and rain-free again. While morning lows fell to around 70°, temperatures were much warmer by midday. Some locations were already in the low 90s by midday. Many locations warm into the mid 90s during the afternoon. The humidity remains a bit higher Wednesday, so “feels-like” temperatures may be near 100° at times. The sky remains mostly sunny for the rest of the day, with no chance for a stray shower or storm.

Temperatures cool to near 70° Wednesday night with a clear sky. Thursday could be the hottest day this week, with mid-90° high temperatures likely, and a couple upper-90° highs possible. A stray shower or storm may form during the afternoon, as a cool, dry front arrives. The front pushes through Thursday night, delivering a fall-feel Friday. Thursday night lows fall into the 60s, and Friday afternoon temperatures only reach the 80s.

Friday evening and Friday night look pleasant, with a clear sky and cooling temperatures for Friday night football. Friday night lows slide into the low 60s, perhaps upper 50s in a few locations. The weekend remains less hot, with high temperatures near 90° Saturday and Sunday. Saturday remains mostly sunny, but clouds may increase with a chance for rain late Sunday.

The rain chance continues Sunday night and Monday as another cold front moves into Alabama. Looks like this front also pushes to our southeast. That results in another burst of cooler, drier air for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s, and lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Both days look sunny to mostly sunny with no chance for rain.