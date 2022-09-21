UPDATE: Escapee from Alexander City Facility Recaptured

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the second of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured.

Prison officials say Richard Mordecai was recaptured this morning by Alexander City police. He surrendered without incident.

Authorities say he had escaped Saturday morning from the Alexander City Community Based Facility. Mordecai was being held on a 15-year sentence for burglary in Pickens County. He was sentenced in March 2021.

Another inmate who escaped Saturday morning was recaptured Monday. Prison officials say Terry Dale Warren was recaptured by the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office. He also surrendered without incident.

Warren is serving a 25-year sentence for a 2005 robbery conviction in St. Clair County.