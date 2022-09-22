National Hunting & Fishing Day is Saturday, Sept. 24

by Alabama News Network Staff

The 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day is coming up Saturday, September 24.

On the fourth Saturday of every September, National Hunting and Fishing Day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the conservation of the nation’s rich sporting heritage and natural resources.

One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation.

Through self-imposed fees and excise taxes, sportsmen and women have raised more than $57 billion for conservation.

Now in its 50th year, National Hunting and Fishing Day is the largest grassroots movement ever undertaken to promote outdoor sports and conservation.

MORE: NATIONAL HUNTING AND FISHING DAY