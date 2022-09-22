Opp Football Team Gets Donation for Safety Equipment

by Alabama News Network Staff

Opp High School football coach Mike DuBose has accepted a donation to purchase safety equipment for his team.

Mizell Memorial Hospital presented DuBuse with a $2,500 donation at the Opp Rotary Club meeting.

It will be used to purchase guardian caps, which are net-looking devices that fit over a football helmet to absorb the impact of a hit to the head which could otherwise lead to a concussion.

DuBose was the head football coach at the University of Alabama from 1997-2000 and played for legendary Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama. He says he learned from Bryant to put player safety first. “Any time you hit somebody, something is happening. So any time you can put them on in practice to soften the blow a little bit and protect the head a little bit, it’s a great thing. We are very thankful to Mizell Memorial Hospital,” he said.

In addition to the hospital’s donation, the Opp High School Booster Club also donated $2,500 to purchase an additional 50 guardian caps for high school and middle school players.