Selma Man Pleads Guilty in 2019 Beating Death

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The fate of a Selma man is in the hands of a judge — after he pleads guilty to murdering his mother’s boyfriend — over a dog.

Shakeem Butler was set to stand trial for murder this week — but decided to plead guilty in the case — instead.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Butler pleaded guilty in the 2019 beating death of 58 year old Joseph Minniefield.

“Shakeem Butler and his mom got upset with Mr. Minniefield for allegedly losing a dog that they had. The grown son gets upset and kills the guy,” Jackson said.

“We all love animals and everything. But he shouldn’t have lost his life over this.”

Minniefield was found lying dead in the street — on the 1500 block of Hayden Street in Selma.

And Butler and his mother Shana Muldrow, were arrested and charged with murder — the next day.

“He’s facing a possible life sentence. It’s a murder charge. That’s what he pled guilty to. It’ll be up to the judge,” Jackson said.

Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway, Jr. will sentence Butler in the coming months.