Summer-Style Heat Thursday, A Fall-Feel Friday

by Ben Lang

Thursday morning was cloudless across central and south Alabama. While temperatures fell into the 60s in some locations by sunrise, temperatures surged into the low and mid 90s by noon. Temperatures warm into the mid and upper 90s during the afternoon. Fortunately, humidity likely falls during the afternoon, so “feels-like” temperatures likely remain near or shy of 100°.

A cool, mainly dry front was located near the Alabama-Tennessee state line early Thursday afternoon. The front continues south, arriving in our area during the evening. It times up well with the start of Fall at about 8PM central time. The front may squeeze out a stray shower or storm in our area through early Thursday evening. Although, the rain chance looks very low, with most locations rain-free through Thursday night.

Temperatures cool as the front pushes through and south of our area overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s by sunrise Friday. Despite an abundance of sunshine, afternoon temperatures only warm into the 80s. Humidity remains lower, and a nice north breeze results in a nice Fall-feel. The Friday night football forecast looks great, with temperatures gradually cooling, a clear sky, and no rain. Some locations fall into the 50s, with low 60s otherwise Friday night.

Saturday looks mainly sunny and dry, with afternoon temperatures in the 80s to 90°. Showers appear possible late Sunday, as another cold front arrives. The front looks fairly moisture-starved, so showers remain rather spotty, brief, and light in nature. The front pushes to our south early Monday, and another burst of cooler, drier air arrives behind it. The rest of next week looks mainly sunny and dry (for now at least), with highs in the 80s, and lows in the low 60s.