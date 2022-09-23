Dry For Now But Showers Return Soon

by Shane Butler

We’re on the backside of a frontal passage and it has put us under a dry and milder air mass for a change. You will really notice the change as temps drop into the upper 50s early Saturday morning. The rest of the day will include sunshine and temps warming into the mid and upper 80s for highs. Another frontal boundary will slide into the state Sunday. Ahead of it, we expect temps to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s Sunday afternoon. The boundary will tap into some moisture and present us with a few showers maybe rumbles of thunder late Sunday afternoon and early evening. A surge of dry and cooler air will flow into the area behind this front and we’re looking quiet weather wise most of next week. High pressure will provide us lots of sunshine and dry conditions. Temps start out in the 50s each morning and warm into the lower 80s during the afternoon. A lot of attention will be directed towards the Gulf of Mexico next week. All indications are a tropical system will be moving through the southern gulf. Model data suggest greater impacts well to our south and over the Florida peninsula. It’s still early and the track could change but at this point, we don’t see any significant issues for our area or coast. Stay tuned for updates!