Fantastic Fall Friday, A New Tropical System To Watch

by Ben Lang

Friday morning was very nice across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the 60s, but temperatures were still in the 70s in most locations at noon. Temperatures get a bit warmer Friday afternoon, but remain well shy of the mid and upper 90s of Thursday. Most locations reach the mid 80s Friday. Humidity remains lower, and a breeze continues from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The Friday night football forecast looks great, with temperatures falling from the 70s at kickoff to upper 60s during the fourth quarter. The sky remains clear Friday evening through Friday night, with lows in the upper 50s. Saturday looks mostly sunny and warmer, with highs near 90°. Although, humidity remains low. Saturday night lows fall into the 60s. Scattered showers may form late Sunday, with a partly cloudy sky and highs near 90° otherwise.

Sunday’s rain chance arrives in tandem with another cold front. That front pushes to our south by next Monday morning. The end result is another burst of cooler Fall air and low humidity. Afternoon temperatures remain in the 80s Monday, with a mostly sunny sky. In fact, most of next week looks mostly sunny and fall-like at this time. Although, a new tropical system in the Caribbean may change that, depending on the eventual path.

For now, tropical depression nine likely tracks into the western Caribbean, then northwest across western Cuba, then north to northeast into central and south Florida. On that track, Nine reinforces cooler, drier air across central and south Alabama through the end of next week. Although, the forecast track can and will change between now and the middle of next week. A track shift west may mean tropical impacts for Alabama.

So we can’t write Nine off yet. The current forecast calls for nine to reach major hurricane strength, a category 3 storm with sustained winds of 115 mph. The 10AM Friday forecast track moves the center of nine into central Florida near Tampa Bay next Wednesday morning.