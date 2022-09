by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene of a fatal wreck on Interstate 85 in Montgomery.

The crash is near the Bell Road overpass and has left traffic backed up for miles on the northbound side.

Montgomery police say the single-car wreck happened at about 10:46 this morning. Police a man was killed. They have not yet released his name.

Lanes are temporarily closed in this area.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates.