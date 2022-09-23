Tickled Pink Preview: Sneak Peek at Survivor Makeover Winners

by Alabama News Network Staff

A must-see event at Tickled Pink each year is our Survivor Makeover. This year, we have two winners, both breast cancer survivors, and who were chosen from our online entries.

AUDREY GILLIS:

Audrey Gillis is a P.E. teacher at Halcyon Elementary School in Montgomery. She started having mammograms at age 35 but felt something suspicious in a self-exam when she was 52. It turns out it was cancer, which required surgery, chemotherapy and other treatments. She started last year’s school year without hair but this year, her hair is back and we couldn’t be happier!

AMY RACHAL:

Amy Rachal was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019, two years after battling another form of cancer. Her daughter tells us the recovery has been slow and painful. That’s why her daughter says she wants her mom to feel truly beautiful again after all of the ugliness of cancer.

Both of them will get full makeovers, including hair, nails, makeup, teeth whitening, clothing, accessories and much more. Their full reveals will happen on stage at Alabama News Network’s 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo on Saturday, Sept. 24.

GET COMPLETE TICKLED PINK INFORMATION HERE

We couldn’t do any of this without our sponsors, and this year, we have a lot of them. Thank you to Belk, Harvey and Hill, Doug’s 2 Salon, River Region Dermatology and Laser, Gloria Nails, Designer Smiles Dental Studio and Bella for making this all possible.