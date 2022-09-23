UPDATE: Suspect in Prattville Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death Turns Himself In to Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say the suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian has turned himself in at the Autauga County Metro Jail.

Police had asked 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of an SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Police say 23-year-old Perez Pickett died after being hit in the 700 block of Gin Shop Hill Road at about 7:28PM on Sunday, September 4. Police say the driver did not stop.

Last week, police released surveillance photos of the vehicle they believed was involved in the case.

Marshall is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury. His bond is $15,000.