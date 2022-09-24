Alabama News Network Presents 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo

by Alabama News Network Staff

The day is finally here for Alabama News Network’s 8th Annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo!

It’s our annual event to raise money for the fight against breast cancer. Proceeds from this year’s event will go to the Cancer Wellness Foundation.

Come out to the Cramton Bowl Multiplex from 9-3 to visit the booths of dozens of vendors, see entertainers and speakers on stage, meet our two Survivor Makeover winners whose new looks will be revealed and make sure to get your 2022 Tickled Pink long-sleeved T-shirt.

There are also prize giveaways and plenty of freebies to be found!

Best of all, this fun will help those with breast cancer right here in our area. See you there!

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT TICKLED PINK