Alabama State Falls to Prairie View A&M, 25-15

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday.

Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.

Ahmad Antoine ran for 66 yards on 12 carries for the Panthers.

Dematrius Davis threw for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Hornets (2-2, 2-0). Jacory Merritt amassed 143 yards on 17 carries for Alabama State.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)