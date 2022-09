by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers are investigating a head-on crash in Lowndes County that killed a Hayneville man.

State troopers say 74-year-old Jerry Thornton was killed when his car hit a pickup truck. Investigators say the truck was driven by 69-year-old William Bryant, Jr. of Pine Apple.

The wreck happened at about 3:40PM Friday on Lowndes County 26 about one mile west of Hayneville.

State troopers have released no other information.