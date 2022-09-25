23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

by Jerome Jones

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday.

Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over.

Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected, and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash happened at about 1:35AM Sunday, September 25 on Williams Road, approximately two miles north of Wetumpka, in Elmore County.