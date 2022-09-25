Calm Weather This Week; Closely Watching Ian

by Riley Blackwell

SUNDAY: Sunday has been a calm day with a mix of sun and clouds and near average temperatures. We still have drier air in the area so it’s not feeling as hot either! For this evening, expect mostly clear skies with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: As a front approaches the area tonight and tomorrow morning, there will be a very slight chance for rain in the morning, but that chance will quickly diminish as the day goes on. Highs will be in the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies and very little to complain about!

WEEK AHEAD: The upcoming week, at least the first half, will be very calm with cooler temperatures. Rain chances will be very slim and sunshine will be abundant! However, some changes will be occurring in the second half of the week. Tropical Storm (future hurricane) Ian will be approaching the Gulf states, and fortunately model data is pushing its track to the East. However, that does not mean that we should expect no impacts. Ian is expected to become a major hurricane by Thursday, and the outer bands will bring a higher chance for rain for Friday before exiting the area before the weekend. Temperatures will also be much lower in the second half of the week, with several days to struggle to get out of the mid 70s!