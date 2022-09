by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash.

State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned.

The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight miles east of Opelika.

State troopers have released no other information.