ADOC: Inmate Work Stoppages Reported in Major Alabama Prisons

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections has confirmed reports of inmate work stoppages at all major prisons in the state.

In a statement, ADOC says, “Controlled movement and other security measures have been deployed. The ADOC does not comment on security procedures due to the safety of the inmates, our staff, and the public.

According to Commissioner John Hamm, “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services.”

Alabama News Network has confirmed with ADOC that the work stoppages involve inmates not performing their assignments. ADOC employees are still on the job.

