Chance For Rain Returning Late Week

by Shane Butler

A mostly sunny and dry weather pattern for us through Thursday of this week. We expect mainly clear and cool night along with mostly sunny and dry days. Temps will fall into the 50s each night and rebound into the upper 70s to lower 80s each afternoon. Definitely a look and feel of fall around here but that won’t be the case for folks down in central and south Florida this week.

Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen and forecast to become a cat 4 storm Wednesday. The hurricane is expected to make landfall along the west coast of the Florida peninsula Thursday. The forecast track is favoring a landfall near Tampa. The circulation will move northward into Georgia late week. Looks like we’re on the west side of the track and that will keep us out of any significant threats. Any impacts would be seen mainly east of the I-65 corridor. Right now, we would see some rain along with breezy conditions Friday into Saturday.

We’re back to sunny and dry conditions Sunday and that trend will continue into the start of next week. Longer range data suggesting temps will be climbing back into the mid to upper 80s by the middle of next week. In the mean time, you have some really nice fall weather conditions to enjoy most of this week.