Equal Justice Initiative Plans to Open Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Legacy Plaza in Downtown Montgomery – Photo from Equal Justice Initiative

The Equal Justice Initiative is planning to open the new Legacy Plaza in downtown Montgomery on Wednesday.

The Legacy Plaza is next to the Legacy Museum, which is at 400 North Court Street and not far from Riverwalk Stadium.

EJI says the Legacy Plaza will be a gathering place for visitors to reflect on their experience at the Legacy Museum. The space includes art and a new billboard honoring local civil rights legends Claudette Colvin, John Lewis, Rosa Parks, E.D. Nixon, Joan Robinson, Martin Luther King Jr. and Jonathan Daniels.

The plaza will also include the new Legacy Café.

EJI was founded by attorney Bryan Stevenson and owns and operates the National Memorial for Peace and Justice downtown, which has received worldwide acclaim.