by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured.

Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road.

Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with what’s believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

They were both taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have released no other information.