Quiet For Now, Ian May Affect Alabama Late This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was sunny in most locations across central and south Alabama. Some high-level clouds partially filled the sky in far south Alabama, but elsewhere it was sunny. Temperatures become seasonably warm during the afternoon, with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most. A cold front pushes south of Alabama Monday, resulting in a breezy northwest wind and cooler temperatures overnight. Lows range from the low to mid 50s Monday night.

Much of the week looks quiet across central and south Alabama. Although, hurricane Ian may change that late this week into the weekend. Early Monday afternoon, Ian was a category 1 hurricane with max sustained winds near 85 mph. The storm likely continues to rapidly intensify, and may become a major category 3 hurricane by Tuesday morning near western Cuba.

From there, Ian continues north into the southeast Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center forecasts Ian to become a category 4 storm with max sustained winds near 140 mph west of Florida’s west coast Wednesday morning. From there, Ian gradually weakens as it encounters increasing wind shear. Ian likely tracks towards the Florida big bend, moving inland there Friday morning. By that time, Ian may be at tropical storm strength with max winds near 65 mph.

As of early Monday afternoon, Alabama likely remains on the western “good” side of the system. Clouds likely increase Friday into the weekend, and rain appears possible, at least in southeast Alabama. Although, more direct tropical impacts likely remain to our south and east. However, that may change between now and later this week. Be sure to follow future forecast updates.