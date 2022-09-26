Thank You for Making Alabama News Network’s “Tickled Pink” a Huge Success!

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network want to say thank you for making our 8th annual Tickled Pink Women’s Expo another huge success.

This was the first time we have presented an in-person event since 2019. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our event was virtual in 2020 and 2021.

But as we like to say, we were back and pinker than ever for 2022. But we couldn’t have done any of it without your support. Thank you to the hundreds of you who came out to support this breast cancer fundraiser which raised money for the Cancer Wellness Foundation, our new partner this year.

The numbers are still being tallied, but we can already tell that you provided the help that so many people are counting on.

We also want to thank the dozens of vendors, the entertainment acts, speakers and those businesses which supported our Survivor Makeover, which gave two breast cancer survivors complete makeovers.

It was great to share a smile, give a hug and provide encouragement for those who are still battling breast cancer. These courageous people could see how they have the entire community backing them up.

Thank you from all of us at Alabama News Network.