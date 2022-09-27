Breezy & Dry Conditions Established Over Us For Now

by Shane Butler

Clear, breezy, and dry conditions are established over our area. We expect this to continue through Thursday. The combination of a dry air mass and windy conditions will result in critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning in not recommended for now. Some rain will be moving into the area Friday into Saturday. This should help in removing some of those conditions mentioned. Other than that, we have some really pleasant fall weather around here. Nights will continue cool and afternoons rather mild. Mornings start out in the lower 50s while afternoons only warm into the upper 70s. Changes are ahead for Friday and part of the weekend. What’s left of hurricane Ian will be centered to our east over GA/SC. We expect some minor impacts in the form of rain and wind. Rainfall will be greatest along the AL/GA state line. Rainfall potential will range from .25 to 1 inch with the farther eastward you go the better chance of rainfall accumulation. Winds will pick up a bit and we’re expecting sustained winds 15-20 mph with some gust as high as 30 mph. The impacts will begin to lessen Saturday evening and Sunday will reveal improving conditions. Temps will begin to reach the upper 70s to lower 80s Sunday afternoon and next week will trend even warmer with mid 80s coming back.