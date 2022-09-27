Governor Reveals $83 million Plan to Create Statewide Broadband

by Teresa Lawson

Governor Ivey met with state and local leaders to spell out a clear plan that will make broadband as obtainable as electricity or water in all areas of the state.

83 million dollars of the American Rescue plan has been allotted to help every household in Alabama become Broadband capable. In a three phase plan, labeled the First, Middle and Final Mile, 9 in state internet companies are provided state funds via grant subsidy to help create a fiber utility network.

Households that are unable to receive dependable internet connection are cut off from education, social and financial possibilities. This network systematically provides fiber optic lines across all areas of the state giving every home the option for internet connection. Alabama is currently in the Middle Mile Phase where fiber optics are being laid in a grid across the state, once those grids are in place the last mile will take effect. Residents will be able to purchase internet in their area during the last mile phase.