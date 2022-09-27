MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive

by Alabama News Network Staff



Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died.

30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died.

Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was also taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain under investigation. No additional information is available for release in connection to this continuing investigation.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.