New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history.

Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows

the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.

According to ADOC, Vaughan was admitted to Jackson Hospital in Montgomery on August 5 for a bowel obstruction. He then underwent surgery. Following the surgery, ADOC says Vaughan opted to be discharged Against Medical Advice on August 10.

Nearly a month later, Vaughan was admitted again to Jackson Hospital for post-surgical complications. Four days later, on September 7, Vaughan opted to be discharged Against Medical Advice and they said he refused all medication.

ADOC goes on to say that Vaughan has repeatedly refused medical assessment and medical treatment while in the custody of the ADOC following his return AMA from Jackson Hospital.

ADOC says while they offer medical assessment and treatment to all inmates, they do not force them to accept that care.