Very Nice Fall Weather, Ian’s Forecast Track Further East

by Ben Lang

Tuesday morning was very cool for late September across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the upper 40s in many locations, well below the average low of 63° for September 27th. Tuesday afternoon remains very nice and fall-like. High temperatures range from the upper 70s to low 80s despite a sunny sky. Meanwhile, humidity remains very low, with a north breeze of 10 to 15 mph. Monday night low temperatures range from the low to mid 50s.

The combination of a brisk north wind and low humidity results in fire weather concerns for today but especially Wednesday. Outdoor burning is not recommended Tuesday or Wednesday. A red flag warning covers southwest Alabama Wednesday, while a fire weather watch covers central Alabama. Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasantly warm with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s otherwise. Wednesday night lows fall into the 50s.

The sky remains mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds increase Friday as Ian tracks inland across north Florida. It appears tropical rains and tropical storm force wind gusts remain east of Alabama through the weekend. In fact, parts of Alabama, especially west of I-65, may not receive any rain. Some clouds linger but rain coverage becomes sparse by Sunday. Spotty showers remain possible early next week, with a sun/cloud mix otherwise.