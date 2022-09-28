Breezy & Dry Conditions Sticking Around A Bit Longer

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Ian continues to batter the Florida Peninsula tonight. The hurricane will track northeastward across Florida and eventually the circulation ends up over the Carolina’s this weekend. Back here on the home front, we have some really pleasant conditions. Yeah, it’s a bit breezy but it sure does feel good with abundant sunshine overhead. This evening is looking clear with temps dropping through the 60s. Overnight will remain clear with temps falling into the lower to mid 50s. We’re looking at a familiar setup again for tomorrow. Sunny skies along with gusty northeast winds at 8-16 mph and gust up to 25-30 at times. Dry air and those gusty winds create fire weather conditions so outdoor burning is not recommended Thursday. We thought some of the moisture from Ian would work into our area Friday and Saturday but we see our chances decreasing significantly. It looks as though most, if not all of our area will remain rainfree the next several days. We expect to continue mostly sunny along with breezy conditions through Saturday. Temps remain cool at night and afternoons warm. A gradual warming trend is in store for next week. We see lower 80s coming back and sticking around through the week.