Hurricane Ian forces “Ballet and the Beasts” to move to October 7

Officials with the Montgomery Zoo say the Montgomery Ballet’s annual “Ballet and the Beasts” performance at the zoo has been postponed until October 7.

The original date was September 30, but officials withe Montgomery Zoo and Montgomery Ballet decided earlier this week due to the unpredictability of Hurricane Ian that it would be best to move the performance.

Officials say gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and the performances start at 6:30 p.m. It is free to attend.

This year’s presentation of “Ballet and the Beasts” will be a four-part performance with the Montgomery Ballet opening the evening with Carnival of the Animals, followed by two performances featuring the Troy University and Alabama State University dance troupes, and closing with the grand finale of Lights presented by the Montgomery Ballet. Lights is a contemporary piece accompanied by electronic music. The piece also features technology transporting the audience on a journey of transferring energy between people.

Officials say the performances are fun for all ages. Guests are encouraged to bring picnic blankets, lawn chairs and coolers, if they like. There will be a bleacher section available for additional seating.

Zoo officials say in addition to the performances, the zoo’s Education Department will display a live animal presentation featuring various animal education ambassadors prior to the show.

While the admission is free, officials say they will be accepting non-perishable and canned food donations for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.