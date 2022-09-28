Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

by Alabama News Network Staff

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida as a massive Category 4 storm.

About 2.5 million people had been ordered to evacuate the area before the storm hit the coast on Wednesday with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph (241 kph).

The storm was heading inland, where it was expected to weaken, but residents in central Florida could still experience hurricane-force winds.

Before making its way through the Gulf of Mexico to hit Florida, Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday, killing two people and bringing down the country’s electrical grid.

