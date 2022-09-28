Selma PD Prepares to Host National Night Out 2022

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Police Department is gearing up to host a National Night Out event in the city Thursday evening.

And officials are trying to get the word out — so the community to come out — and participate.

The event will be held at Bloch Park — from 6 to 8 pm.

Chief Kenta Fulford says there will be vendors at the event — along with a host of fun activities — that include a live DJ — games — and free hot dogs.

Fulford says the event is a chance for people to get to know the officers who patrol their communities.

“It is very important for the citizens of any city to know the people that are protecting their city. We want them to come out — get to know the officers,” Fulford said.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office — Selma Fire & Rescue — and Life Flight Air Ambulance — will also be on hand at the event.