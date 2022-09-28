THE WALTONS RETURN WITH NEW ORIGINAL HOLIDAY MOVIE “A WALTONS THANKSGIVING”

by Shannah Thames

A WALTONS THANKSGIVING will premiere Sunday, November 20 at 7pm on your local CW Montgomery. A follow-up to the highly successful THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934. The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters. It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons. As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most. And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness!

From Warner Bros. Television, A WALTONS THANKSGIVING is a follow-up to The CW’s original television movie THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING, which was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season. THE WALTONS’ HOMECOMING took home a 73rd Annual Christopher Award in Television, Cable and Streaming, as well as two Movie Guide Awards for the Epiphany Prize in Television and star Bellamy Young for the Grace Prize in Television for most inspiring performance of the year. It was also the winner of the Environmental Media Association’s Green Seal Award for implementing sustainable practices and raising environmental awareness.

A WALTONS THANKSGIVING stars Bellamy Young as Olivia, Logan Shroyer as John Boy, Teddy Sears as John Sr., Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen, Christian Finlayson as Jason,Tatum Matthews as Erin, Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series “The Waltons,” as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie. The television movie is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producer Sam Haskell, writer/co-executive producer Jim Strain, coexecutive producer Hudson Hickman, producer Billy Levin, and producer Bobby Kelly. Joe Lazarov is the director/co-executive producer and Grammy® winner Tena Clark is the composer.

“The Waltons” original series was created by Earl Hamner.

Catch A Waltons Thanksgiving on November 20th at 7pm on CW Montgomery