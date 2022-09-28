Two Montgomery Drug Busts Yield Cash, 9 Pounds of Meth, Hundreds of Narcotic Pills

by Jerome Jones, Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have announced two separate drug bust that happened just days apart, yielding thousands of dollars in drugs and cash.

Police say an undercover operation intercepted 9 pounds of methamphetamine that was aimed at the streets of Montgomery.

A 44 year old man, Victor Ortiz, of Douglas, Georgia, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Police say the wholesale value of the methamphetamine was about $36,000.

Just two days later MPD’s Gang Unit made a traffic stop on 39 year old Delvin Powell of Montgomery.

Police say during a search of the vehicle Powell was driving they found firearms, $40,000 cash, 238 Percocet pills, 209 Oxycodone pills, and 15 Vyvanse pills.

Powell was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

MPD Chief Darryl Albert says the department is committed to finding and prosecuting drug traffickers, and curbing the violent crime associated with drug trafficking.

Albert says they expect many subsequent arrest in both cases.