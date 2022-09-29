ADOC cancels visitation this weekend due to inmate worker stoppage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections says it is still experiencing inmate worker stoppages at most major male facilities.

ADOC says because of the stoppage, visitation has been canceled the weekend of October 1 & 2.

ADOC says inmates have been notified and are encouraged to notify any potential visitors.

Earlier this week, ADOC announced a change to food service due to the stoppage.

Prison officials say it is common practice nationwide to utilize inmate workers in various critical services, like food service and laundry.

While the stoppage is ongoing, the facilities have been on a holiday meal schedule. The schedule allows for two meals per day instead of three.