Andalusia, Troy utility crews in Florida to help with power outages

by Alabama News Network Staff

Utility crews from Andalusia and Troy are in Florida to help with power outages due to Hurricane Ian.

Six members of the City of Andalusia Utilities left Wednesday morning heading to Green Cove Springs, Florida. Green Cove Springs is south of Jacksonville.

Additionally, a construction crew and the drone inspection/assessment crew with the City of Troy also left Wednesday to help with the storm. The crewmen are in Ocala, FL helping to assist the local utility crew with damage recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a category 4 in Southwest Florida.