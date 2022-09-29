Five People Hurt During Shootout in Perry Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Five people are hurt during a shootout Wednesday night in the city of Uniontown.

The incident happened on Washington Street near the old cheese plant.

Perry County District Attorney Michael Jackson says one person rammed another person’s vehicle following an argument.

Then several people pulled out guns — and started shooting.

Jackson says five people were taken to the hospital.

“It was just a complete chaotic scene,” Jackson said.

“One thing lead to the next. And um, thankfully nobody’s been killed.”

No arrests have been made.

The ALEA State Bureau of Investigation — is investigating.